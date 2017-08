Oct 5 (Reuters) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc :

* Red robin closed nine of existing 12 red robin burger works locations on September 30

* Now conducting a strategic review of fast casual locations

* Announced closing of some of its Red Robin Burger works locations and rebranding of others

* "restaurant industry remains intensely competitive both in casual dining ... And in fast casual burger segment"