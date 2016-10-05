FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US Inc announces continued progress in debt reduction
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US Inc announces continued progress in debt reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc

* Lonestar Resources Us, Inc. announces continued progress in debt reduction

* To sell its remaining conventional oil and gas assets to a private company for $14.0 million

* At Sept 30,Co's long-term debt was comprised of $94.5 million under revolving credit facility of Lonestar Resources Americas, Inc

* At Sept 30, long-term debt stood at $284.4 million, a reduction of $35.0 million versus to its long-term debt of $319.5 million at June 30

* Says as of September 30, 2016, Lonestar had repurchased a total of $68.2 million of its unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

