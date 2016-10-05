Oct 5 Lonestar Resources Us Inc
* Lonestar Resources Us, Inc. announces continued progress
in debt reduction
* To sell its remaining conventional oil and gas assets to a
private company for $14.0 million
* At Sept 30,Co's long-term debt was comprised of $94.5
million under revolving credit facility of Lonestar Resources
Americas, Inc
* At Sept 30, long-term debt stood at $284.4 million, a
reduction of $35.0 million versus to its long-term debt of
$319.5 million at June 30
* Says as of September 30, 2016, Lonestar had repurchased a
total of $68.2 million of its unsecured notes
