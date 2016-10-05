FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Target Corp entered into 5 year credit agreement for $2.5 Bln with certain lenders
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Target Corp entered into 5 year credit agreement for $2.5 Bln with certain lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Target corp

* Target corp says entered into a five-year credit agreement with certain lenders - sec filing

* Five-Year credit agreement for a $2.50 billion unsecured revolving credit facility

* Sec filing

* Entered into five-year credit agreement for a $2.50 billion

* Target Corp Says Target May Increase Credit Facility Commitments Up To An Additional $500 Mln, Subject To Satisfaction Of Certain Conditions

* Credit agreement will expire in october 2021, unless extended for up to two additional years under terms of credit agreement Source - bit.ly/2dEJynQ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
