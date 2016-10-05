FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. SEC: Credit Suisse paying $90 mln fine for misrepresenting performance metric
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. SEC: Credit Suisse paying $90 mln fine for misrepresenting performance metric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. SEC

* Credit Suisse paying $90 million penalty for misrepresenting performance metric

* Credit Suisse to admit wrongdoing to settle charges that it misrepresented how it determined key performance metric of wealth management business

* SEC investigation found that Credit Suisse veered from its publicly disclosed methodology for determining net new assets

* Former Credit Suisse executive agreed to settle charges that he was a cause of Credit Suisse's violations

* Rolf Bögli, who served as COO of the firm's private banking division, pressured employees to classify certain high net worth client assets as NNA despite concerns raised by employees

Source text - bit.ly/2dF1xKK

Further company coverage:

