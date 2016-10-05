FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Booz Allen issues statement concerning arrest by FBI of one of Co's employees
October 5, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Booz Allen issues statement concerning arrest by FBI of one of Co's employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

* "continue to cooperate fully with government on its investigation into this serious matter"

* Booz allen hamilton holding corp says issued statement concerning arrest by fbi of one of booz allen's employees

* " reached out to authorities to offer our total cooperation in their investigation, and we fired employee"

* "there have been no material changes to our client engagements" as a result of arrest by fbi of co's employees Source text (bit.ly/2dSdI8b] Further company coverage:

