BRIEF-Booz Allen issues statement concerning arrest by FBI of one of Co's employees

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

* "continue to cooperate fully with government on its investigation into this serious matter"

* Booz allen hamilton holding corp says issued statement concerning arrest by fbi of one of booz allen's employees

* " reached out to authorities to offer our total cooperation in their investigation, and we fired employee"

* "there have been no material changes to our client engagements" as a result of arrest by fbi of co's employees Source text (bit.ly/2dSdI8b] Further company coverage: