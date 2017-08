Oct 5 (Reuters) - Magellan Petroleum

* On Sept 30, entered purchase and sale agreement with former owners of interests in Nautilus Technical group LLC, Eastern Rider LLC

* Agreed to issue aggregate of 90,350 shares in exchange for all rights to contingent production payment of up to $5 million-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2d3OQZ0] Further company coverage: