Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vitol SA :

** Vitol S.A. signs $8 bln syndicated revolving credit facilities

** BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG, London branch, MUFG, Royal Bank of Scotland and Unicredit acted as active bookrunners

** The transaction launched on Aug. 22 2016, supported by a total of 55 banks

