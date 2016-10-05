FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Constellation Brands Exec says Still evaluating IPO for Canadian Wine Business
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Constellation Brands Exec says Still evaluating IPO for Canadian Wine Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Now Targeting EBIT Growth For Beer Business In High Teens Range For Fiscal 2017 - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Expect Wine And Spirits Q3 Net Sales Growth To Be Flattish To Down Slightly - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Expect Gross Margin To Be Flattish In 2H Of Year Vs 1H - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Still Evaluating Ipo Route For Canadian Wine Business - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Also Evaluating All Other Opportunities For Canadian Wine Business - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Trying To Apply Same Sort Of "Pricing Discipline" To Wine Business As Beer Business - Conf Call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.