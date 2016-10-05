Oct 5 (Reuters) -
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Now Targeting EBIT
Growth For Beer Business In High Teens Range For Fiscal 2017 -
Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Expect Wine And
Spirits Q3 Net Sales Growth To Be Flattish To Down Slightly -
Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Expect Gross Margin To
Be Flattish In 2H Of Year Vs 1H - Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Still Evaluating Ipo
Route For Canadian Wine Business - Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Also Evaluating All
Other Opportunities For Canadian Wine Business - Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Trying To Apply Same
Sort Of "Pricing Discipline" To Wine Business As Beer Business -
Conf Call
Further company coverage: