Oct 5 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Inter Pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend and reinstatement of premium dividend

* Sets october cash dividend of C $0.13 per share

* Re-Instated premium component of its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan

* Additional common shares will be issued from treasury at a 3% discount to average market price on applicable dividend payment date