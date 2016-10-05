FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.enters restructuring support agreements
October 5, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.enters restructuring support agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment, Caesars entertainment operating co. Enter into restructuring support agreements with CEOC's major creditor groups

* RSAS with first lien bank lenders, first lien noteholders, second lien noteholders effective immediately

* Announcement paves way toward a confirmable plan for debtors and a successful conclusion to CEOC's bankruptcy proceedings in 2017

* RSA with first lien noteholders will terminate automatically on October 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

