BRIEF-U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns on vulnerabilities in J&J insulin pumps
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns on vulnerabilities in J&J insulin pumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Dept Of Homeland Security:

* U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns on vulnerabilities in Johnson & Johnson insulin pumps

* U.S. Department Of Homeland Security On J&J Insulin Pumps: "an attacker with high skill would be able to exploit these vulnerabilities"

* U.S. Department of Homeland Security on J&J insulin pump: vulnerability info is publicly available; information could be used to develop exploit that targets vulnerabilities Source text: bit.ly/2cTx2fw Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
