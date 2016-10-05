Maryland man charged with theft of classified government material
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The U.S. Justice Department charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government material, according to a court complaint unsealed on Wednesday.
Oct 5 U.S. Dept Of Homeland Security:
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns on vulnerabilities in Johnson & Johnson insulin pumps
* U.S. Department Of Homeland Security On J&J Insulin Pumps: "an attacker with high skill would be able to exploit these vulnerabilities"
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security on J&J insulin pump: vulnerability info is publicly available; information could be used to develop exploit that targets vulnerabilities Source text: bit.ly/2cTx2fw Further company coverage:
Oct 4 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it had amended its regulatory capital ratios for the first three quarters of 2016, a move that left the bank holding more risky assets than it had reported.
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 U.S. Supreme Court justices hearing a closely watched insider trading case indicated on Wednesday they could issue a ruling that would make it easier for prosecutors to pursue such charges against hedge fund managers and other traders.