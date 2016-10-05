FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Fujitsu plans to hand over reins of its personal computer operations to Lenovo group - nikkei
October 5, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fujitsu plans to hand over reins of its personal computer operations to Lenovo group - nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Fujitsu plans to hand over the reins of its personal computer operations to Lenovo group -nikkei

* Fujitsu, Lenovo group aim to reach a deal this month - nikkei

* One proposal for deal would have Fujitsu group transfer its PC design, development and manufacturing operations to a Lenovo-led joint venture - nikkei

* about 2,000 Fujitsu ltd's employees likely would move under Lenovo group ltd - nikkei

* Another deal option involves Lenovo taking a majority stake in Fujitsu's pc subsidiary- nikkei Source text for Eikon:

