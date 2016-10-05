BRIEF-Corsa Coal says announces brokered private placement
* Appointed Paradigm Capital, gmp securities, pareto securities as to sell shares of co at $0.10per share for gross proceeds of up to $16 million
Oct 5 TCP International Holdings Ltd
* Audit committee concluded co's historical financial statements omitted compensation cost received by employees directly from ellis yan
* Actions of chairman and vice-chairman, in failing to adhere to co's policies were inconsistent
* Says audit committee is evaluating remedial actions to address this material weakness
* Says company announced increase and extension of its credit agreement with pnc bank
* Tcp announces completion of audit committee investigation, extension of nyse deadline and amendment of credit agreement
* Committee concluded financial statements omitted related party disclosures related to deals with entities owned or influenced by solomon yan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointed Paradigm Capital, gmp securities, pareto securities as to sell shares of co at $0.10per share for gross proceeds of up to $16 million
* Postponement due to inclement weather conditions at headquarters in Daytona beach, FL as a result of hurricane matthew
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran