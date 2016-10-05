BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners says entered into second amendment to its credit agreement

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Amendment increased amount available under credit agreement to $750 million, extended termination date to october 3, 2021-sec filing

* Also has option to increase overall capacity of credit agreement by up to an additional $250 million under certain conditions

* On oct 3, 2016, entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated june 7, 2013-sec filing

* Has option to extend credit agreement for two additional one-year terms after october 3, 2021, under certain conditions