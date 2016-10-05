BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy says closed a private placement of $1.25 bln of unsecured convertible senior notes

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake energy corp says provided an update on significant improvements in its capital structure following recent transactions

* As a result of exchange transactions, common shares currently outstanding are about 886 million, before giving effect to future dilution

* With cash proceeds from convertible note offering, taken measures to provide excess liquidity to address remaining maturities of debt through 2018

* Company closed a private placement of $1.25 billion of unsecured convertible senior notes

* Company's cash on hand as of september 30, and pro forma for convertible debt issuance, was approximately $1.0 billion

* Closed privately negotiated purchase and exchange agreements under which co exchanged about 110.3 million shares of common stock