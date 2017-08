Oct 5 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings Lp

* Sl montevideo technology, unit of co's unit handy & harman ltd, entered into asset purchase agreement -sec filing

* Sl montevideo technology entered into asset purchase agreement with hamilton sundstrand corporation

* $64.5 million deal to acquire from hamilton certain assets of its electromagnetic enterprise division Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfzNJd) Further company coverage: