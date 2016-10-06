REFILE-BRIEF-WellCare to acquire Care1st Health Plan Arizona (Oct 5)

(Corrects to capitalize name of company in headline and bullets)

(Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc

* WellCare to acquire Care1st Health Plan Arizona

* WellCare will acquire Care1st Arizona from Care1st Health Plan for approximately $157.5 million

* Transaction is expected to be funded with available cash on hand and to close by Q1 of 2017

* Transaction is also expected to be accretive to earnings per diluted share in first year following close of acquisition