a year ago
REFILE-BRIEF-WellCare to acquire Care1st Health Plan Arizona (Oct 5)
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-WellCare to acquire Care1st Health Plan Arizona (Oct 5)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to capitalize name of company in headline and bullets)

(Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc

* WellCare to acquire Care1st Health Plan Arizona

* WellCare will acquire Care1st Arizona from Care1st Health Plan for approximately $157.5 million

* Transaction is expected to be funded with available cash on hand and to close by Q1 of 2017

* Transaction is also expected to be accretive to earnings per diluted share in first year following close of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
