BRIEF-Corsa Coal says announces brokered private placement
* Appointed Paradigm Capital, gmp securities, pareto securities as to sell shares of co at $0.10per share for gross proceeds of up to $16 million
Oct 5 Wellcare Health Plans Inc
* Wellcare to acquire Care1st Health Plan Arizona
* Wellcare will acquire Care1st Arizona from Care1st Health Plan for approximately $157.5 million
* Transaction is expected to be funded with available cash on hand and to close by Q1 of 2017
* Transaction is also expected to be accretive to earnings per diluted share in first year following close of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Postponement due to inclement weather conditions at headquarters in Daytona beach, FL as a result of hurricane matthew
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran