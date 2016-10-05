FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alnylam Pharma says discontinues revusiran development
October 5, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharma says discontinues revusiran development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam pharmaceuticals discontinues revusiran development

* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran

* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect any other investigational rnai therapeutic program in development

* Upon recommendation of endeavour phase 3 study dmc to suspend dosing, decided to discontinue development of revusiran

* Alnylam pharmaceuticals inc says decision does not impact patisiran or any other rnai therapeutic program in development

* Subsequently reviewed unblinded endeavour data which revealed an imbalance of mortality in revusiran arm as compared to placebo

* Reaffirms its "alnylam 2020" guidance and remains committed to advancement of investigational rnai therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

