a year ago
October 5, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metlife says Brighthouse Financial files registration statement on Form 10 with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc

* Form 10 describes potential transaction which is pro-rata distribution of at least 80.1% of shares of brighthouse's common stock to co's shareholders

* Continues to evaluate and pursue structural alternatives for planned separation of its u.s. Retail business

* Brighthouse financial inc filed a registration statement on form 10 with the u.s. Sec

* Expect to incur approximately $1.5 billion of separation-related items in second half of 2016 that will reduce free cash flow

* To get dividends prior to separation in range of $3.3 to $3.8 billion from brighthouse financial and a metlife-affiliated reinsurance subsidiary Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfJ6ZH) Further company coverage:

