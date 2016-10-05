BRIEF-Lam Research announces termination of merger with KLA-Tencor

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lam Research

* In accordance with terms set forth in merger agreement, no termination fees will be payable by either company

* After review of antitrust agency feedback, both cos decided it is not in best interest of stakeholders to continue pursuing merger

* Announces Termination Of Proposed Combination With Kla Tencor

