a year ago
BRIEF-Transurban prices A$200 mln of senior secured fixed rate 7 year notes
October 5, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transurban prices A$200 mln of senior secured fixed rate 7 year notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Transurban Group :

* Has priced A$200 million of senior secured fixed rate 7 year A$ medium term notes ("Australian notes") in Australian market

* Settlement of Australian notes is expected to occur on 12 october 2016

* Has also priced A$235 million of senior secured 10 year notes in Swiss market

* Settlement of Swiss notes is expected to occur on 2 november 2016

* Proceeds from issuance will be swapped into australian dollars and interest rate exposure will be hedged for term of swiss notes

* Proceeds from Australian notes and Swiss notes will be used to fully repay existing term bank debt

* Australian notes and Swiss notes will rank equally with Transurban Queensland's existing senior secured debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

