October 5, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Plywood applies for resumption of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd

* Deal for consideration of HK$304.4 million

* Shares vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, 2.13 billion sale shares

* Vendor is Allied Summit Inc

* Purchaser is Huarong Financial Services Asset Management L.P

* Shares vendor, offeror and guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement on 27 August

* For every offer share held HK$0.3 in cash

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange from 9:00 a.m. On 6 october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

