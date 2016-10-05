BRIEF-Pacific Plywood applies for resumption of trading

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd
* Deal for consideration of HK$304.4 million
* Shares vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, 2.13 billion sale shares
* Vendor is Allied Summit Inc
* Purchaser is Huarong Financial Services Asset Management L.P
* Shares vendor, offeror and guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement on 27 August
* For every offer share held HK$0.3 in cash
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange from 9:00 a.m. On 6 october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )