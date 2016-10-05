FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Estia Health revises 2016/17 guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 5, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Estia Health revises 2016/17 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Estia Health Ltd

* Revised guidance range of 2016/17 underlying ebitda of $86 million to $90 million

* Kennedy family to subscribe for up to $15 million of shares at drp price

* Strategic review of operations commenced with an emphasis on cost reductions and improved efficiencies

* Non-Core assets to be divested

* Final payment made to kennedy family for kennedy health care transaction

* At current run rate its non- labour operating expenses in fy2017 will be approximately $11.7 million higher than originally forecast.

* Progressing appointment of additional directors and search for a permanent ceo.

* Interest expense, depreciation,total capex on developments remain in line with anticipated ranges disclosed in co's year end results presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.