BRIEF-UOL Group accepts tender for property

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Uol Group Ltd -

* Acceptance of Enbloc tender for Raintree Gardens located at 110-112 Potong Pasir Avenue 1, Singapore

* Total purchase consideration for property is S$334.2 million was agreed upon on a willing buyer and willing-seller basis

* Acquisition will not have any material effect on net tangible assets per share or eps of company for FY ending 31 Dec 2016.

* Tender price shall be financed principally from bank borrowings and internal resources