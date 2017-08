Oct 5 (Reuters) - Theranos Inc

* Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes says "we have decided to close our clinical labs and theranos wellness centers, which will impact approximately 340 employees in Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania"

