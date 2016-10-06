BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Co prices offering of preferred stock
* Eagle point credit company inc. Prices offering of preferred stock
Oct 5 Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc
* Whistler Blackcomb shareholders approve strategic combination with Vail Resorts
* Says arrangement was approved by approximately 99.99% of votes cast by all of Whistler Blackcomb shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eagle point credit company inc. Prices offering of preferred stock
* Advanced disposal prices initial public offering of common stock
TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted investors' risk appetite, while Fujitsu Ltd surged after a report that Lenovo is taking over Fujitsu's computer business.