Oct 5 (Reuters) - Fitch on ASEAN banks

* Operating environment for banks across much of ASEAN has become more challenging over last couple of years

* FITCH: ASEAN banks resilient, but most face negative trends

* Expects NPL ratios to rise in 2016 and beyond in most of banking sectors that Fitch assesses in south-east Asia.

* ASEAN's close trade and financial linkages with China pose another potential risk to ASEAN banks

* Does not expect a hard landing in China's economy Source text for Eikon: