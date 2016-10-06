FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galenica appoints new CFO, new management at Vifor Pharma
October 6, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galenica appoints new CFO, new management at Vifor Pharma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* New management at Vifor Pharma and new Galenica Group CFO designated

* Stefan Schulze will take over this position from the annual general meeting of Galenica Ltd. in May 2017

* From that date, Felix Burkhard will take over as CFO from Joerg Kneubuehler

* Kneubuehler will in future concentrate fully on his role as CEO of Galenica Santé

* Has designated Stefan Schulze, currently CEO of Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP), as chief operating officer (COO) and president of executive committee of Vifor Pharma

* The board of directors has also appointed Felix Burkhard as CFO of the Galenica Group with effect from January 1, 2017

* Previous guidance in respect of 2016 Galenica Group net profit increasing by approximately 10 percent before and after deduction of minority interests on a comparable basis is confirmed

* Guidance in respect of 2016 Galenica Group net profit decreasing by approximately 90 million Swiss francs ($92.31 million) as a result of the investment required to ramp-up sales of Veltassa is unchanged Source text - bit.ly/2dujKKr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9750 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

