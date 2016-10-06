FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-SVG Capital agrees terms of portfolio sale to Goldman Sachs consortium
October 6, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SVG Capital agrees terms of portfolio sale to Goldman Sachs consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Svg Capital Plc

* Board has agreed in principle key commercial terms of a proposed sale of 100 pct of investment portfolio to funds managed by Goldman Sachs

* Board has agreed to commercial terms of proposed sale for about £748 million, which compares to a value of £802 million as at 31 July

* Says approximately 1.064 billion pounds would be returned to shareholders, should sale complete on agreed terms

* Expects costs associated with response to HarbourVest offer, tender offer series and wind down of co to be about £33 million

* Anticipated that the shareholder meeting to consider these matters will take place in early December 2016

* Board continues to recommend that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
