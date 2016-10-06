Oct 6 Svg Capital Plc
* Board has agreed in principle key commercial terms of a
proposed sale of 100 pct of investment portfolio to funds
managed by Goldman Sachs
* Board has agreed to commercial terms of proposed sale for
about £748 million, which compares to a value of £802 million as
at 31 July
* Says approximately 1.064 billion pounds would be returned
to shareholders, should sale complete on agreed terms
* Expects costs associated with response to HarbourVest
offer, tender offer series and wind down of co to be about £33
million
* Anticipated that the shareholder meeting to consider these
matters will take place in early December 2016
* Board continues to recommend that shareholders do not
accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer
