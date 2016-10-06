BRIEF-Catena raises SEK 330 million in private placement proceeds

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Catena AB :

* Carries out private placement of 2.5 million shares to raise about 330 million Swedish crowns ($38.36 million) in proceeds

* Subscription price was set at 132 Swedish crowns per share

* Private placement was significantly oversubscribed

* Announced plan to carry out directed new share issue via accelerated book-building on Wednesday

* Will use proceeds to invest in value-creating projects, acquisition of strategically located and sustainable logistics properties and other investments