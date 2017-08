Oct 6 (Reuters) - Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Bhd:

* Says september 2016 production for crude palm oil was 1,456 m/t

* Says september 2016 production for ffb was 6,946 m/t

* Says september 2016 production for palm kernel was 406 m/t

