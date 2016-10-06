FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals announce details for proposed merger
October 6, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals announce details for proposed merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals announce details for proposed merger

* Announcing that Aspire Capital Fund LLC purchased 348,601 shares of Jaguar common stock, at a price per share of $2.28

* As of October 1, 2016, Napo owned 22.6% of Jaguar’s outstanding shares of common stock.

* LOI contemplates a 3-to-1 Napo-to-Jaguar value ratio

* LOI also outlines capitalization requirements that napo would be required to satisfy to proceed with a potential merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

