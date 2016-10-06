MOVES-Jon Wingent to head Lloyds Private Banking's portfolio specialists
Oct 6 Lloyds Private Banking, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, hired Jon Wingent as head of portfolio specialists.
Oct 6 Jaguar Animal Health Inc
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals announce details for proposed merger
* Announcing that Aspire Capital Fund LLC purchased 348,601 shares of Jaguar common stock, at a price per share of $2.28
* As of October 1, 2016, Napo owned 22.6% of Jaguar's outstanding shares of common stock.
* LOI contemplates a 3-to-1 Napo-to-Jaguar value ratio
* LOI also outlines capitalization requirements that napo would be required to satisfy to proceed with a potential merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Lloyds Private Banking, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, hired Jon Wingent as head of portfolio specialists.
* Q2 sales $29.06 million versus $37.95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to affirm company's 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 per diluted share