a year ago
BRIEF-Dunelm Group says Q1 revenue down 1.8 percent
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 6, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dunelm Group says Q1 revenue down 1.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc

* First quarter trading update

* Q1 total revenue fell by 1.8 pct to 198.7 million pounds.

* Q1 total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) decreased by 3.8 pct.

* As at 1 st October 2016, net debt was approximately 83 million pounds.Continue to see good growth in online business, including a 17.9 pct increase in home delivery sales

* Overall, we believe that we are continuing to outperform homewares market as a whole

* Gross margin is estimated to be broadly flat when compared to equivalent quarter last year

* Daily average net debt across period amounted to 76.5 million pounds.

* "We are looking forward to a stronger Q2 as we continue to invest in extra seasonal space, new till systems, store refits and new store openings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
