Oct 6 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc :

* Fitch ratings has assigned Beazley regarding designated activity company an insurer financial strength rating (IFS) of 'A+'

* All ratings carry a stable outlook

* Has also assigned Beazley Re and ultimate parent and holding company of group, Beazley Plc, issuer default ratings (IDR) of 'A'