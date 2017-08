Oct 6 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group AB :

* Sells Bordet 1 in corporate form at underlying property value of about 97 million Swedish crowns ($11.3 million)

* Sells Bildhuggaren 1 in Vaggeryd in corporate form at underlying property value of about 80 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

