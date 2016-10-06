FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-BTG raises revenue guidance on boost from the weaker pound
October 6, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-BTG raises revenue guidance on boost from the weaker pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to revenenue guidance from profit guidance)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - BTG Plc

* Update for six months to 30 september

* On basis of current foreign exchange rates, reported full year revenue is now anticipated to be ahead of our previously announced guidance range of £510m-£540m

* Delivered double-digit revenue growth during period, in line with our expectations, and outlook for full year underlying revenue growth remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

