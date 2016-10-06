BRIEF-Triboo Media reports H1 results after incorporation of Grother

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Triboo Media SpA :

* Integrated group Triboo H1 revenue 44.9 million euros ($50.27 million), up 21 percent year on year

* Integrated group Triboo H1 net profit 3.2 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* Integrated group Triboo results refer to the combined entity of Triboo Media and Grother

* Board resigns to allow the renewal of the board following the merger with Grother

* Said on Aug. 5 that its board approved the incorporation of Grother, holding company of Triboo Digitale, into Triboo Media

* On Sept. 30 said that the merger will be effective as of Oct. 8, changing name into Triboo