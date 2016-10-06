FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics awarded research contract from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics awarded research contract from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Inc

* Synthetic Biologics awarded research contract from Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) for microbiome assessment and intervention to address antibiotic resistance

* Funding to support study to determine SYN-004‘S ability to prevent emergence of antibiotic-resistance in gut microbiome of subjects

* Contract to help CDC assess how selective pressure from IV antibiotics may lead to emergence of antibiotic resistance in gut microbiome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.