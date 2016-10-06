BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics awarded research contract from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Inc

* Synthetic Biologics awarded research contract from Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) for microbiome assessment and intervention to address antibiotic resistance

* Funding to support study to determine SYN-004‘S ability to prevent emergence of antibiotic-resistance in gut microbiome of subjects

* Contract to help CDC assess how selective pressure from IV antibiotics may lead to emergence of antibiotic resistance in gut microbiome