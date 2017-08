Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lucas Energy Inc

* Lucas Energy receives acceptance of compliance plan from NYSE market

* Schnur will remain Chief Executive Officer and a member of board of directors

* Board appointed Paul Pinkston to principal financial officer, treasurer and secretary of company effective September 29, 2016

* Company now has until January 21, 2018 to regain compliance with NYSE market continued listing standards