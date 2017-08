Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG :

* Deutsche Euroshop invests in Saarpark-Center Neunkirchen

* Acquisition of a 50 percent stake

* Investment volume: 113 million euros ($126.38 million)

* Acquisition will increase Deutsche Euroshop's portfolio to 20 shopping centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)