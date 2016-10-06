BRIEF-Teva and Celltrion report exclusive biosimilar commercial partnership

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva will pay Celltrion healthcare $160 million upfront

* Teva and Celltrion healthcare will share profit from commercialization of mab biosimilars

* Exclusive partnership to commercialize two of Celltrion's MAB biosimilar candidates in U.S. and canada

* Celltrion has responsibility for completing all clinical development and regulatory activities

* Of $160 million upfront payment, up to $60 million is refundable or creditable under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: