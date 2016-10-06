BRIEF-LiqTech, Kailong High Technology amend letter of intent
* Parties agreed to amend agreement, so JV is increasing payment for technology of producing silicon carbide filters
Oct 6 Piper Jaffray Companies :
* On October 4, appointed Stuart C. Harvey Jr to serve as president and COO , effective November 7, 2016- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2dAIwqC) Further company coverage:
* Parties agreed to amend agreement, so JV is increasing payment for technology of producing silicon carbide filters
* Wal-Mart drops after issuing flat profit forecast for next year
MOSCOW, Oct 6 The Russian government plans to sell a stake in top oil firm Rosneft in November, TASS news agency cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)