Oct 6 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Label AURION data demonstrating increased remission rates over time for Voclosporin in the treatment of Lupus Nephritis

* Complete remission rates increase to 70 pct in open-label study at 24 weeks

* Patients in remission at eight weeks remained in remission at 24 weeks