BRIEF-LiqTech, Kailong High Technology amend letter of intent
* Parties agreed to amend agreement, so JV is increasing payment for technology of producing silicon carbide filters
Oct 6 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Label AURION data demonstrating increased remission rates over time for Voclosporin in the treatment of Lupus Nephritis
* Complete remission rates increase to 70 pct in open-label study at 24 weeks
* Patients in remission at eight weeks remained in remission at 24 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart drops after issuing flat profit forecast for next year
MOSCOW, Oct 6 The Russian government plans to sell a stake in top oil firm Rosneft in November, TASS news agency cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)